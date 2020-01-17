Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s a boy!
The Ravens family has grown by one; linebacker Matthew Judon and his wife welcomed a baby early Friday morning.
Car seat is strapped up. Overnight bags in the car. Mother-in-law is invading privacy. I think we’re ready for a baby. Oh yeah and I hooked up the @owletbabycare. He comes my baby boy
— Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) January 15, 2020
Judon posted a photo of himself and his son, who he said on WJZ last week would be named Leo, on his Instagram story early Friday.