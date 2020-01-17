  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Matthew Judon, Ravens, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s a boy!

The Ravens family has grown by one; linebacker Matthew Judon and his wife welcomed a baby early Friday morning.

Judon posted a photo of himself and his son, who he said on WJZ last week would be named Leo, on his Instagram story early Friday.

Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon and son Leo. Credit: Matthew Judon/Instagram

Comments

Leave a Reply