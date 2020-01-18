JESSUP, Md. (WJZ) — A Jessup man was sentenced to eight years in prison after a jury found him guilty of his second domestic violence assault.
Alhaji Samura, 34, was sentenced Thursday.
According to court records, Samura called his girlfriend on January 5, 2019, and asked her to bring him his medication. When she got off work, she went to his home to drop off the medication, and the two engaged in an argument.
Samura grabbed her by the neck and pulled her inside the house and pushed her into the basement. He then slammed her on the ground and placed her in a chokehold.
The victim lost consciousness and woke up to him pounding on her chest and crying.
Samura also pleaded guilty to a second-degree assault on the same girlfriend on April 27, 2018. He was originally given a suspended sentence with supervised probation.