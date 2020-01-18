Comments
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — New numbers from the CDC show that, while flu activity is decreasing overall, it remains high around the country.
So far this season, there have been at least 13 million people infected with the virus. That includes more than 11,000 here in Maryland.
Nationwide, 120,000 people have been treated at hospitals and 6,600 people have died.
The CDC says data so far indicates the vaccine, overall, is a good match. However, it will be several weeks before health officials know for sure.