Smith Scores 18 And No. 17 Maryland Holds Off Purdue 57-50Jalen Smith had 18 points and 10 rebounds, freshman Donta Scott scored 13 and No. 17 Maryland held off Purdue 57-50 on Saturday to remain unbeaten at home.

Ovechkin Ties Yzerman For Career Goals, Caps Top Isles 6-4Alexander Ovechkin scored three goals to tie Steve Yzerman for ninth on the career goals list Saturday, and the Washington Capitals rallied with five goals in the third period for a 6-4 victory over the New York Islanders.

Caldwell's Late 3 Lifts Army Over Loyola 81-80Reserve Tucker Blackwell hit two 3-pointers in the final 1:19 and then picked up an assist on Josh Caldwell's 3-pointer with 1 second left as Army stunned Loyola-Maryland 81-80 on Saturday.

Sutherlin Leads New Hampshire Past UMBC 65-60Sean Sutherlin scored 14 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Nick Guadarrama made four free throws in the last 10.7 seconds to lift New Hampshire to a 65-60 win over UMBC on Saturday.