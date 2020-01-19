BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Edgar Allan Poe House has stood in Baltimore for 190 years, and on Sunday, the building was added to a national registry that recognizes literary landmarks.
“He continues to inspire a new generation of artists and writers to this day.” said Enrica Jang with Poe Baltimore.
On Sunday, the rowhome he once lived in on Amity Street was added to the United for Libraries National Registry for Literary Landmarks. It’s now the Edgar Allan Poe House and Museum, where thousands of people visit each year.
“The stories and poems Poe wrote while living here are some of the early works that would make him the father of the modern short story and create and define the modern genres of mystery, horror and science fiction.” Jang said.
The organization that vetted, then approved the house said the rowhome is now the first and only site in Maryland on that registry. The accolade came on Poe’s 211th birthday.
“This house receives its breath of life from Poe’s writing. Without Poe’s literary achievements, the house would have been torn down many years ago.” said Jackson Gilman Forlini, a historic preservation officer with the Department of General Services.
This registry has landmarks including libraries and museums in more than 30 different states.