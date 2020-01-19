Filed Under:Baltimore County, crash, Fatal crash, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Perry Hall, Talkers

PERRY HALL, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a fatal crash on Silver Spring Road from late Saturday night.

Police responded to a crash on Silver Spring Road near Winding Way in Perry Hall just before 10:30 p.m., where they learned a Dodge Ram truck was driving east on Silver Spring Road when the vehicle hit a concrete wall at the dead-end of a roadway.

The driver was pronounced dead shortly after, and the passenger of the truck was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are looking into the crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply