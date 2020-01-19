PERRY HALL, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a fatal crash on Silver Spring Road from late Saturday night.
Police responded to a crash on Silver Spring Road near Winding Way in Perry Hall just before 10:30 p.m., where they learned a Dodge Ram truck was driving east on Silver Spring Road when the vehicle hit a concrete wall at the dead-end of a roadway.
FATAL SINGLE CAR CRASH | Late Saturday night, @BaltCoPolice responded to a fatal crash on Silver Spring Rd near Winding Way in Perry Hall where they found a Dodge Ram had struck a concrete barrier. Silver Spring Rd dead ends at I-95. The crash is still under investigation. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/8RfUTgGW48
— C.J. Alderson (@CJAldersonWJZ) January 19, 2020
The driver was pronounced dead shortly after, and the passenger of the truck was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators are looking into the crash.