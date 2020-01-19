Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Transportation Security Administration officers stopped 60 handguns total at checkpoints at Baltimore/Washington Thurgood Marshall Airport and other D.C. area airports last year.
That’s up from the 55 caught in 2018. Of that 60, 27 were found at BWI.
Nationwide, TSA officers caught more firearms at checkpoints last year than ever before in the agency’s 18-year history.
They said the most common excuse they hear is that a passenger forgot.
Experts remind travelers the right way to pack a gun is to make sure it’s unloaded inside of a hard case with a lock.
It must be taken to the front desk at whatever airport they are traveling from, and no one is allowed on a plane with a gun in their carry-on luggage.