Filed Under:Baltimore County, House Fire, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Parkville, Talkers

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — One person has been rescued from a house fire in Randallstown, Baltimore County Fire said.

The person has life-threatening injuries, they said.

Units are on the scene, and said that heavy smoke is showing from the home.

This story is developing. 

 

Comments
  1. edgregg says:
    January 20, 2020 at 2:47 pm

    The fire is in Randallstown – there are several Ridge Roads in Baltimore County – please fact check accurately.

    Reply

Leave a Reply