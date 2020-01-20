Comments
RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — One person has been rescued from a house fire in Randallstown, Baltimore County Fire said.
The person has life-threatening injuries, they said.
#bocfd//Dwelling Fire// 2800 Blk of Ridge Rd// Units on scene with heavy smoke showing from a residence. One person removed from the structure with life threatening injuries// Working Fire assignment requested. D/T 1406. ^MJ
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) January 20, 2020
Units are on the scene, and said that heavy smoke is showing from the home.
This story is developing.
The fire is in Randallstown – there are several Ridge Roads in Baltimore County – please fact check accurately.