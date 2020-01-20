Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore schools performed on national television Monday morning as a part of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebrations.
Cardinal Shehan Catholic School, known for its viral performance of “Rise Up,” along with the Jewish school Krieger Schechter performed with Billy Porter on “The View.”
The students sang Diana Ross’ “Reach Out and Touch Somebody’s Hand” and the Beatles’ “Imagine” along with Porter.
The two choirs came together as a part of 14-year-old Harrison Fribush’s Bar Mitzvah project. Fribush reached out to Cardinal Shehan’s choir director to have the two schools perform together.
Cardinal Shehan also performed at the American Visionary Art Museum as well.