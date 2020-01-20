Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new study from WalletHub finds Maryland is the second-most educated state in the country.
The study compared the quality of each state’s education and educational attainment, including how many adults have higher education degrees.
Massachusetts took the top spot, while Colorado, Vermont and Connecticut rounded out the top five.
Last year, WalletHub ranked the Washington, D.C. metro area the third-most educated city in the country, with Baltimore coming in at number 23.