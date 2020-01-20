GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police are investigating two separate citizen robberies from Friday night in Glen Burnie.
Officers responded to the 1400 block of Braden Loop at 9:30 p.m. for a reported robbery of a man, they found a man who said he was in his car in front of his friend’s house waiting for her to come outside when two suspects approached his car and told him they had just watched him leave a nearby ATM.
The man gave the suspects money before they fled the scene, police said.
About forty minutes later, officers responded to the 200 block of Southbridge Drive at 10:10 p.m. for a reported robbery of a man.
Soon after officers arrived, the man said he got out of his car parked in front of his house when two suspects approached him.
One suspect pointed the gun at the man and forced him back into the driver’s seat, while the other suspect took his keys and loose cash before they fled the scene, police said.
There were no injuries reported in either incident, police said.
Northern District Detectives are asking anyone with any information to call 410-222-6135 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan