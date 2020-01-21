Comments
SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — A 43-year-old Silver Spring man was charged with several counts of Peeping Tom last week.
Mario Verhage, who lives in the 8500 block of 16th Street, was taken into custody last Wednesday.
Montgomery County police learned that Verhage allegedly watched his neighbor undress by peeping through a window. He also allegedly set up his cell phone to record the woman while she was inside her home, police said.
Police identified Verhage as a suspect and got an arrest warrant, serving him on Jan. 15. He posted bond and was released the same day,
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident or prior incidents involving Verhage is encouraged to contact the 2nd District Station at 240-773-6700.