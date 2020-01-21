Comments
EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — Four people have been displaced after a fire at a home in Edgewater Sunday night, fire officials said.
The fire happened just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Riverdale Drive. Firefighters arriving at the scene found heavy fire coming from the front of the house.
Firefighters were able to put out the fire in the attic in about 15 minutes, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said.
The American Red Cross is helping the four adults who were displaced.
No injuries were reported, officials said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.