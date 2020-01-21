BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore City Fire station was hit by stray bullets Tuesday afternoon, Baltimore police confirmed.
At around 1:37 p.m. at the 5500 block of Reisterstown Road, police got reports of hearing gunfire in the area.
Baltimore IAFF Local 734 station firefighters had to duck for cover but no injuries were reported.
#StopTheViolence Today, our firefighters were ducking for cover as their firehouse at 5500 Reisterstown Rd was hit by stray bullets. We are here to protect the public. We need leaders who will work with the community & @FOP3 to come up with a true plan to stop the violence. pic.twitter.com/yzjWtIqkqR
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) January 21, 2020
They discovered a bullet that went through a window of the building and told police.
This article had Baltimore County, not Baltimore City, written as the station hit. It has since been updated.