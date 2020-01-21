Filed Under:Baltimore County, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Shots Fired, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore City Fire station was hit by stray bullets Tuesday afternoon, Baltimore police confirmed.

At around 1:37 p.m. at the 5500 block of Reisterstown Road, police got reports of hearing gunfire in the area.

Baltimore IAFF Local 734 station firefighters had to duck for cover but no injuries were reported.

They discovered a bullet that went through a window of the building and told police.

This article had Baltimore County, not Baltimore City, written as the station hit. It has since been updated. 

