BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bay Bridge drivers pay attention- cashless tolling on Thursdays and Fridays will stop at the end of January.
Starting February 1, drivers can pay tolls using E-ZPass and cash.
MDTA said lower traffic in the winter makes this change possible, and the return to standard tolling all the time will help move the work along to make all-electronic tolling possible by the summer.
Earlier in January, the MDTA announced it would start removing some toll booths as part of its plan to have all-electronic tolling on the Bay Bridge by summer 2020.
Toll lanes 3, 4 and 5 are permanently closed so the workers can dismantle the toll booths and create wider lanes through the plaza.
Standard tolling operations include Video Tolling (two-axle $6), for motorists who proceed through the toll plaza without payment, for those who do not have E-ZPass, MDTA said.
They added they will evaluate traffic patterns as volumes increase throughout the winter and spring.