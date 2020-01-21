  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Gwynn Oak man was sentenced to over seven years in prison for a federal charge of firearm theft in connection with a burglary at a Halethorpe gun shop.

Byron Keith Goines, 25, was sentenced to 96 months for the theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee’s inventory

According to his plea agreement, the burglary happened around 1 a.m. on January 21, 2019, at a gun shop on Hollins Ferry Road in Halethorpe.

Police found Goines had cut a hole in the roof above the store’s vault and taken multiple guns. He was arrested while hiding in a nearby warehouse.

Goines reportedly had disabled one of the building’s cameras but was caught on neighboring businesses’ security systems and a camera inside the vault.

Police identified him based on a tattoo and the shoes he was wearing at the time.

