GREAT MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — The family of Jaelynn Willey, a 16-year-old girl killed in a 2018 shooting at Great Mills High School, is suing the school.
According to the family’s attorney, Willey’s parents filed the lawsuit because “our children should be able to go to school every day with parents knowing they will return home safe.”
“Schools continue to fail to institute safety measures to protect our most innocent vulnerable population for which they are responsible for during school hours. In this matter, there were warning signs the school chose to ignore and the family seeks to hold the school responsible for this failure on behalf of their daughter,” the attorney said in a statement to WJZ.
Willey was shot and killed inside Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County on March 20, 2018.
Police said Austin Wyatt Rollins used a Glock semiautomatic handgun to shoot his ex-girlfriend Willey and a 14-year-old boy in the hallway, Rollins then turned the gun on himself.
Willey died two days later. She was one of nine siblings and an active member of the school’s swim team.