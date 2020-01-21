BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives need the public’s help to identify two people following 17-year-old London Stuckey, who was killed in Northeast Baltimore in December 2019.
Baltimore police released the video Tuesday, it shows Stuckey walking down the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue with two people following behind.
The video timestamp shows it was recorded on that day at around 12:03 p.m.
Homicide detectives need help identifying two persons of interest wanted for December 13, 2019 London Stuckey murder.
Call Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100.
To remain anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers at
1-866-7-LOCK-UP pic.twitter.com/IiUwNkv4D2
Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100. To remain anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP