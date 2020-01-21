BALTIMORE (WJZ) — American rock band All Time Low dropped its first single in three years.
Their single “Some Kinda Disaster” dropped overnight.
The band has Maryland roots and was formed in 2003 in Towson.
“Reintroducing your favorite disaster, All Time Low. Feels like we’ve been keeping secrets from you for way too long. It’s been hard to keep our mouths shut. Hope you dig this new song as much as we do… After all, it’s all for you,” the band tweeted.
Reintroducing your favorite disaster, All Time Low. Feels like we’ve been keeping secrets from you for way too long. It’s been hard to keep our mouths shut. Hope you dig this new song as much as we do… After all, it’s all for you. ☀️ https://t.co/CNZfvIR63g pic.twitter.com/QsZwwRsULM
— All Time Low (@AllTimeLow) January 21, 2020