BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles announced Wednesday the club’s Birdland Caravan will run on the second weekend of February.
The Birdland Caravan is a weekend-long tour designed to take the Oriole Park experience directly to fans throughout the region.
The weekend-long celebration will include meet-and-greets and happy hours with current and former Orioles players, top prospects, broadcasters, members of the front office and the Oriole Bird.
The Birdland Caravan will make stops throughout Maryland in Aberdeen, Annapolis, Bowie, Ellicott City, Fallston, Fort Meade, Frederick, Hagerstown, Timonium, Westminster and White Marsh.
The caravan will officially hit the road on Friday, February 7.