ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Did you know that it is actually illegal to have a lemonade stand in the State of Maryland?
That law, however, could change soon for all the young entrepreneurs out there.
A bill making its way through the General Assembly would protect lemonade stands from local authorities who might want to enforce local permit laws that could shut them down.
This new push coincides with a national movement led by Country Time Lemonade that is pushing to have similar bills introduced all over the country.