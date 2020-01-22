BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The primary election to replace the late Congressman Elijah Cummings is just two weeks away.

A special election will be held for voters in parts of Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County, and there’s a broad selection of candidates, along with some dates to remember.

Twenty-four Democrats and eight Republicans are vying for the 7th Congressional District Seat held by Cummings, who died unexpectedly in October.

Baltimore County District 4 Councilman Julian Jones endorsed Democrat Kweisi Mfume on Wednesday.

“I’m looking to find a way to bring a real change, and real meaning, and real hope for people throughout the 7th Congressional District, no matter what part of the district they are in,” Mfume said.

Cummings’ widow, Maya Rockeymore Cummings, and long-time Cummings aide Harry Spikes are also running for the seat.

Baltimore Delegate Tallmadge Branch, Howard County Delegate Terri Hill, Baltimore County Delegate Jay Jalisi and Baltimore State Senator Jill Carter are also in the race.

Experts say an election like this is rare.

“If you happen to be a sitting member of the House of Delegates or the Maryland State Senate, this also raises your profile,” Political Expert Todd Eberly said. “You may not win this race, but it may set you up for a race in the future where now you’ll be even better known.”

February 4 is the special election primary day, and only voters in the 7th District will be casting ballots.

The special general election day is April 28, and the winner will serve the remaining eight months of Cummings’ term.

The statewide primary for the 2020 general election is also April 28, so 7th District voters will also cast primary ballots for who they want to fill the next two-year term.

This is one of the very rare occasions when voters could vote for the same candidate twice.