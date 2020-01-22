Comments
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland’s Francis King Carey School of Law has started a scholarship in the name of late Congressman Elijah Cummings.
Cummings graduated from the school in 1976.
A $50,000 scholarship will be awarded to one student each year who has an interest in public service and a record of academic excellence.
The school will also honor Cummings’ memory by posthumously awarding him the lifetime achievement award.
He will be the second recipient since the award was established in 2016.