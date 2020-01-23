Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s National Pie Day and of course Dangerously Delicious Pies is offering a deal for Baltimoreans at their Hampden and Canton locations.
For $22, you can get two slices of savory pie, two sides, two drinks and two slices of sweet pie for dessert.
The deal is only valid on Jan. 23, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. You must dine-in to get the deal.
So find an early Valentine, or bring a friend!