WOODBINE, Md. (WJZ) — A Woodbine couple was found guilty of 16 counts of animal cruelty charges.
Glenn Hopple, 58, and Candace Berry, 66, were found guilty by a Howard County District Court Judge on Thursday.
Hopple and Berry, both of the 16400 block of Frederick Road, were charged in October with failing to provide sufficient food, shelter, space and veterinary care to the animals, and causing unnecessary pain and suffering.
Woodbine Couple Charged With 100+ Counts Each Of Animal Cruelty After Authorities Seize 54 Animals In Their Home
Howard County Animal Control and Adoption Center officers seized the animals on September 21, including 50 dogs, three turtles and a parrot after getting a tip from a concerned citizen about unsanitary conditions in a puppy mill being run out of the couple’s basement.
Animal control also seized eight miniature horses and a donkey suffering from malnutrition in August.
Hopple and Berry will be sentenced on April 24, 2020.