Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lipari Foods is recalling additional sandwiches.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lipari Foods is recalling additional sandwiches.
The company now says consumers should get rid of all of its sandwiches with a best by date of February 6.
Earlier this month, Lipari Foods recalled its Premo and Fresh Grab Sandwiches.
Lipari Foods Recalls Wedge Deli Sandwiches Due To Possible Listeria Contamination
There are concerns about possible listeria contamination.
The products have been distributed to stores in Maryland and Pennsylvania.