FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — More than 400 new jobs will be created in Maryland for the grocery store retailer Kroger plan to build a new high-tech fulfillment center.
The project will be in Frederick County, partnering with Ocado, an online grocery retailer.
Kroger owns Safeway and Harris Teeter, two popular grocery store chains in Maryland.
A preexisting distribution facility in Frederick will be part of the construction project. The company said up to 100 more jobs could be added later as the service areas of the facility continue to expand.
“Kroger is incredibly excited to construct one of our industry-leading Customer Fulfillment Centers in Maryland in relationship with Ocado to bring fresh food to our customers faster than ever before,” said Robert Clark, Kroger’s senior vice president of supply chain, manufacturing and sourcing. “Through our strategic partnership, we are engineering a model for the region, leveraging advanced robotics technology and creative solutions to redefine the customer experience.”
The automatic facility will be equipped with robots to help assemble orders.
“We are thrilled that these two respected companies have chosen Maryland as the location for a new high-tech, innovative Mid-Atlantic hub,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “This is a big win for Frederick County and yet another shining example that Maryland truly is open for business.”
The Maryland Department of Commerce approved a $2 million conditional loan through Advantage Maryland, and Frederick County agreed to provide up to $150,000 in permit fees.
The project is also eligible for an estimated $5 million in county commercial and industrial tax credits over the next decade. The companies are eligible for local workforce services and state tax credits, including Maryland’s Job Creation Tax Credit.