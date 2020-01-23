Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police are investigating after a man’s rental car was stolen and then was later found Wednesday morning in the county.
Officers responded to the unit block of Silverwood Circle at 6 a.m. where a man’s rental car was stolen with the engine running and the key in the ignition.
The man said he was sitting in his rental car talking to the suspect he met that day, when the suspect grabbed his cell phone through the window.
Police said the man got out and chased the suspect around the car when the suspect hopped into the driver’s seat and drove off.
Officers found the car parked with no one inside in the unit block of Silverwood Circle at 8 p.m., police said.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan