  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore Police, Crime, dirt bike, Drugs, firearms, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police seized firearms and drugs from the home of an 18-year-old Baltimore dirt bike rider on Wednesday.

According to police, Fox Trot helped officers track a dirt bike rider to a home in the 500 block of W. Preston Street.

Credit: Baltimore Police

There, police served a search warrant and seized a loaded rifle, a loaded handgun, 80 grams of cocaine and a dirt biker.

The 18-year-old man, who police have not yet identified, was taken into custody and charged.

“If you know of anyone who is illegally possessing a firearm, contact the police. You could save a life,” police said in a press release.

Comments

Leave a Reply