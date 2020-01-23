Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police seized firearms and drugs from the home of an 18-year-old Baltimore dirt bike rider on Wednesday.
According to police, Fox Trot helped officers track a dirt bike rider to a home in the 500 block of W. Preston Street.
There, police served a search warrant and seized a loaded rifle, a loaded handgun, 80 grams of cocaine and a dirt biker.
The 18-year-old man, who police have not yet identified, was taken into custody and charged.
“If you know of anyone who is illegally possessing a firearm, contact the police. You could save a life,” police said in a press release.