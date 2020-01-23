  • WJZ 13On Air

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Laurel released surveillance video of a suspect who they believe lured several seagulls to a specific area in a parking lot, then killed the birds on purpose.

Police say it happened on January 4, 2020, between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

They say someone sprinkled popcorn out in the open to draw seagulls, with several of the birds already gathered, and then used a car to run the birds over.

Police said at least 10 birds were killed, but an officer was able to save one.

Anyone with information is asked to call police immediately. A $5,000 reward is being offered in the case.

