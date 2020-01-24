Comments
OWINGS MILLS, MD. (WJZ) — The names of the Baltimore County Police officers involved in the in-custody sudden death of a man following a Taser deployment Tuesday night have been identified.
The officers have been identified as:
- Officer First Class Miller, a 20 ½ year veteran, permanently assigned to Precinct 3-Franklin
- Officer First Class Besaw, a 13-year veteran, permanently assigned to Precinct 3-Franklin
- Officer McElfish, a 4-year veteran permanently assigned to Precinct 3-Franklin
- Officer Cantrell, a probationary officer, assigned to the field training program in Precinct 3-Franklin
Baltimore County Police responded to a home in the unit block of Gwynnswood Road for an injured person at around 11:18 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say officers got to the home and tried to help, but then the man’s demeanor suddenly changed and he became “volatile and extremely combative” with the officers- and so the officers used a taser on him.
Gamel Antonio Brown, 30, was taken to a local hospital where he then went into cardiac arrest and later died.