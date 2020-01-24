Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are investigating after an attempted carjacking in Towson on Friday night.
Police were called just before 6:30 p.m. to the 800 block of Stoneleigh Road for a report of an attempted carjacking. When officers arrived, the victim told police a group of teenagers attempted to carjack her.
Police said one suspect assaulted the victim, and another had a weapon, but the victim resisted and fought back.
The suspects eventually fled the scene.
The case remains under investigation.