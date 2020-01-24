Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore area animal shelter is in need of donations to help care for a 3-month-old puppy that was struck by a car.
According to BARCS, Midnight was accidentally hit by a car several days ago breaking both of his hind legs. Animal control brought him to one of their emergency veterinarian partners for care.
“For being such a young, little guy, it’s a miracle that he wasn’t killed by the impact of the car,” BARCS wrote in a post.
He needs surgery, as one of the legs must be amputated.
BARCS is seeking donations to care for Midnight through their Franky Fund.
If you can help, donate here.