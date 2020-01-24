Comments
BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — The Marriott hotel chain is waiving cancellation fees for guests traveling to or from China due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak.
The Bethesda-based hotel company said guests with reservations at hotels in China and guests from China traveling to other areas won’t have to pay cancellation fees through February 8.
“We are closely monitoring the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization’s statements regarding the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) cases and following the guidelines from these agencies and the local health departments,” a spokesperson said. “The wellbeing of our guests and associates is of paramount importance.”
Two people in the U.S. have been sickened by coronavirus; more than two dozen people in China have died.