Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Greeting card retailer Papyrus is closing all of its stores, including five Maryland locations, the company announced this week.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Greeting card retailer Papyrus is closing all of its stores, including five Maryland locations, the company announced this week.
On Facebook, Papyrus’ parent company Schurman Retail Group thanked its customers for their business, saying American Greetings will control the Papyrus brand moving forward.
CBS News reports the company will close all 254 stores within the next four weeks.
Included in the closures are five Maryland stores at Annapolis Mall, Chevy Chase Center, Montgomery Mall, The Mall in Columbia and Towson Town Center.