ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan said Maryland’s unemployment rate is the lowest its ever been in a decade.
Hogan reported that there are nearly 42,000 new Maryland jobs since Aug. 2019 and the unemployment rate decreased to 3.5 percent.
During the past five months, we have added 41,900 new Maryland jobs and our unemployment rate has decreased to 3.5%, the lowest unemployment has been in Maryland in a decade. Maryland truly is open for business! pic.twitter.com/F4hYJaZU9w
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) January 24, 2020
