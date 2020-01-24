Filed Under:Gov. Larry Hogan, Jobs, Local TV, Maryland Unemployment Rate, Talkers


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan said Maryland’s unemployment rate is the lowest its ever been in a decade.

Hogan reported that there are nearly 42,000 new Maryland jobs since Aug. 2019 and the unemployment rate decreased to 3.5 percent.

To find a job fair in Maryland, click here. 

Comments

Leave a Reply