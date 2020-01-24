ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis police are investigating after a car was stolen and then was later found Friday morning in the city.
Officers responded to the 800 block of Chesapeake Avenue at 6:59 a.m. on Jan. 23 where an unlocked 2009 Ford Focus was stolen with the engine running and the key in the ignition.
Police said they saw the car parked with someone inside in the 1500 block of Forest Drive at 1:15 a.m. on Jan. 24, but the driver fled down Spa Road as officers tried to make contact.
After searching the area, they found the car in the 100 block of Cathedral Street but did not find the driver of the car, according to the release.
The suspect is described as a man wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with “Old Navy” in white on the front, red shorts with a black stripe down both sides and white around the bottom of the shorts and white shoes with red on the back of them.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-280-CLUE.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan