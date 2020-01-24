BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Owings Mills man pleaded guilty Wednesday to gun possession in a drug trafficking case.
According to his guilty plea from May 16, 2019, 29-year-old Timothy Herndon told ATF special agents he hid a gun in a shoebox in his second-floor bedroom.
After agents found the gun, a search warrant was obtained for the home.
When agents searched the living room and kitchen, they found one clear bag containing multiple black plastic zip lock baggies of crack, $2,000 in cash, small black zip lock baggies of crack, a black shopping bag containing razor blades, multiple clear plastic bags, one round of 9-millimeter ammunition, three loaded firearms, two clear plastic sandwich bags containing cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a paper bag containing a large amount of money, police said.
An additional $40,000 in cash was found inside of the home, according to the release.
Herndon is scheduled for sentencing on March 27 at 2:00 p.m. and faces a sentence of eight years in federal prison.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan