Filed Under:Crime, Drug trafficking, illegal possession of firearms, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Owings Mills, pleaded guilty, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Owings Mills man pleaded guilty Wednesday to gun possession in a drug trafficking case.

According to his guilty plea from May 16, 2019, 29-year-old Timothy Herndon told ATF special agents he hid a gun in a shoebox in his second-floor bedroom.

After agents found the gun, a search warrant was obtained for the home.

When agents searched the living room and kitchen, they found one clear bag containing multiple black plastic zip lock baggies of crack, $2,000 in cash, small black zip lock baggies of crack, a black shopping bag containing razor blades, multiple clear plastic bags, one round of 9-millimeter ammunition, three loaded firearms, two clear plastic sandwich bags containing cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a paper bag containing a large amount of money, police said.

An additional $40,000 in cash was found inside of the home, according to the release.

Herndon is scheduled for sentencing on March 27 at 2:00 p.m. and faces a sentence of eight years in federal prison.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

Comments

Leave a Reply