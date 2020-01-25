Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Saturday marked the eighth year of the Hopkins Robotics Cup, the Championship for Baltimore City Public Schools.
All Baltimore City Public Schools League VEX teams were invited to participate.
The tournament featured teamwork, troubleshooting, programming, design and engineering; all skills that kids can utilize later in life.
“Over the years, the teams have gotten more advanced in design and other things,” Margaret Heart, STEM Outreach Advisor, said. “They’re learning how to take what’s in their head and create that physical being.”
Elementary, middle and high school students were all in attendance. A total of 47 schools participated.
It took over 100 volunteers to put the event together.