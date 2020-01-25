  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMFBI
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:20 PMPurple Preview Show
    View All Programs
By Rachael Cardin
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore City Public Schools, Baltimore News, Hopkins Robotics Cup, Local TV, STEM, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Saturday marked the eighth year of the Hopkins Robotics Cup, the Championship for Baltimore City Public Schools.

All Baltimore City Public Schools League VEX teams were invited to participate.

The tournament featured teamwork, troubleshooting, programming, design and engineering; all skills that kids can utilize later in life.

“Over the years, the teams have gotten more advanced in design and other things,” Margaret Heart, STEM Outreach Advisor, said. “They’re learning how to take what’s in their head and create that physical being.”

Elementary, middle and high school students were all in attendance. A total of 47 schools participated.

It took over 100 volunteers to put the event together.

Rachael Cardin

Comments

Leave a Reply