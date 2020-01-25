



Looking to try the best cafes in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable cafes in Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Van Gough Cafe

PHOTO: CORY C./YELP

Topping the list is Van Gough Cafe. Located at 300 S. Ann St. in Upper Fells Point, the cafe and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee, tea and more, is the highest-rated affordable cafe in Baltimore, boasting four stars out of 58 reviews on Yelp.

We turned to Yelp to learn more about Van Gough Cafe.

As to what the business is known for, “Charming cafe with a warm ambiance serving specialty coffees, frappes and smoothies,” it writes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. “We also serve a complete lunch and dinner menu, including lasagna and panini sandwiches, as well as falafel, knishes and Goldberg’s bagels. We serve hand-dipped ice cream and a variety of cakes and chocolate chip cookies.”

2. Koba Café

PHOTO: SANJAY C./YELP

Next up is Riverside’s Koba Café, situated at 644 E. Fort Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 146 reviews on Yelp, the cafe, which offers coffee, tea and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

This spot was named one of the best locally-owned coffee shops in the city by CBS Baltimore. On the menu, look for breakfast sandwiches, quesadillas, homemade soups and more. Coffee, organic tea and smoothies are also on offer.

3. Nalley Fresh

PHOTO: REBECCA L./YELP

Canton’s Nalley Fresh, located at Can Company at 2400 Boston St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cheap cafe and New American spot four stars out of 82 reviews.

If you’re hungry for more, we found these details about Nalley Fresh on Yelp.

This spot specializes in build-your-own bowls, wraps and salads offering more than 80 ingredients, 100 toppings and 15 international flavors, according to its website. Look for its Cajun-inspired rice bowl with your choice of protein, brown rice, veggies, black beans and more.

4. Zeke’s Roastery

PHOTO: JEN P./YELP

Zeke’s Roastery, a coffee roastery and cafe in Beverly Hills, is another much-loved, low-priced go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 29 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3003 Montebello Terrace to see for yourself.

This spot, which also boasts roasteries in Pittsburgh and Washington D.C., offers bites like breakfast sandwiches, bagels, soups, salads and more.

5. Park Cafe & Coffee Bar

PHOTO: MAUREEN Y./YELP

Over in Bolton Hill, check out Park Cafe & Coffee Bar, which has earned four stars out of 45 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the bakery, cafe and breakfast and brunch spot by heading over to 132 McMechen St.

Yelp can offer more information about Park Cafe & Coffee Bar.

“The corner sandwich shop reimagined,” it notes on Yelp in the section about specialties. “Featuring a variety of fresh, organic, locally-sourced breakfast, lunch and specialty menu items. Many of our baked goods are made in-house, including cookies, cakes, shortbread and bread pudding.”

