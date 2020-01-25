  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the face in south Baltimore on Saturday night.

Police were called to an area hospital just after 7 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man being treated for a gunshot wound to his face.

Investigators believe the victim was in the 2800 block of Manokin Street when he was shot. Detectives from the Southern District are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

