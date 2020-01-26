Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore native André De Shields is officially part of Grammy-award winning work.
Hadestown, a notable work the actor is featured in, has just won the Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.
Hadestown is a musical adaptation of the 2010 folk album, with the same name, by artist Anaïs Mitchell.
Baltimore Native André De Shields Takes Home First Tony Award
De Shields was given a key to the city of Baltimore in August after he took home his first Tony Award in 2019 for his work in Hadestown.