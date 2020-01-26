Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting in West Baltimore that killed one man earlier Sunday.
Officers were called to the 2000 block of Bryant Avenue and when they arrived, they found a 42-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body.
He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
Detectives from the Homicide Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.