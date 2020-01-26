Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The news of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s death broke during the 2020 Pro Bowl on Sunday, and Jackson said his hearts and prayers are with Bryant’s family.
“You know that’s a legend, man. And he did so much for the game of basketball, a lot of people look up to Kobe Bryant, including myself, you know he’s a great player and from what I heard he’s a great person as well, so my heart and prayers are with his family.”
Bryant gave Jackson a signed jersey after the quarterback was drafted to the Ravens, which he said meant a lot.
“It means a lot, that’s one of the GOATs. Him, MJ and Lebron, them the top three, you know I ain’t seen nobody else.” Jackson said.