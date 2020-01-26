



Are you ready to answer the call of the wild?

If you love animals, consider yourself friendly and committed- and ready to have a whole lot of fun, volunteering at the Maryland Zoo might be a perfect fit for you!

“It’s so much fun, you get to meet so many great people and the staff here is fabulous.” said Susan Browning, a zoo volunteer.

Kerrie Kovaleski, vice president of Education at the Maryland Zoo said right now, they have over 1,100 volunteers, but they need more.

“Volunteers do pretty much everything around here, we have almost half a million visitors a year and our staff can’t touch everybody, and we really try to make the biggest impact with our guests to have people out there talking to them, makes the campus look good.” Kovaleski.

As a volunteer, your duties would include animal education, maintaining the grounds, or helping out with special events.

You might even have to dress up.

“The mascot was fun and I am a goofy, quirky person, so that is a way for me to express that and put my own creativity in to it and that is a big thing for me.” said volunteer prospect Jessica Dobson.

There are programs for teens and college internships. A new conservation group gives a more hands-on experience- teaching volunteers about recycling, composting and cleaning up the community.

“Everybody thinks coming to the zoo you basically just clean up poop and that is not really something most of our volunteers do.” Kovaleski said.

“We always need help and seeing people excited about the zoo is always good.” Browning said.

If you’re interested in signing up they are accepting applications until the end of this month.