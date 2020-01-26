



BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Start your day off right with some pictures of adorable pups near you! There are dozens of puppies up for adoption right here in Baltimore.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups” to bring you this roundup of puppies near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Bubbles, pit bull terrier

Bubbles is a darling male pit bull terrier puppy currently housed at Pitties and Purrs.

Bubbles plays well with others, and he’ll get along great with other dogs. He is already house-trained. He has been vaccinated.

Here’s more about Bubbles:

His favorite place to be is on your lap or snuggled with his head on your shoulder. When not snuggling, he is running full speed with a tennis ball in his mouth. This guy is a love bug.

Apply to adopt Bubbles today at Petfinder.

Goose, American Bully

Goose is a lovable male American Bully puppy currently housed at Pitties and Purrs.

Goose is friendly as can be — he’ll get along great with your cats, dogs and children. He has had all his shots and is already house-trained.

Here’s more about Goose:

Goose is a serious charmer and will catch the eyes of anyone he comes across. His heart is just as big as those paws that are weighing him in at about 20 pounds. He is a carefree guy who is always down for a good time.

Read more about Goose on Petfinder.

Buck, Labrador retriever and spaniel mix

Buck is a male Labrador retriever and spaniel puppy currently residing at MAS Rescue.

He is already vaccinated.

Here’s more about Buck:

Buck is a very sweet and adorable little guy. This pup is a little shy around new people, but once he gets to know you, he gives lots of kisses and tail wags.

Read more about how to adopt Buck on Petfinder.

Catfish, Labrador retriever and spaniel mix

Catfish is a male Labrador retriever and spaniel puppy being kept at MAS Rescue.

He has had all his shots.

Here’s more about Catfish:

Catfish is a very sweet little guy. This pup is still learning to trust humans and can be a little shy. However, he gives his foster parents lots of kisses and tail wags.

Read more about Catfish on Petfinder.

Chloe, chihuahua

Chloe is a female chihuahua puppy currently housed at Needful Souls Dog Rescue.

Chloe plays well with others, and she gets along well with other dogs. Have no fear: She is already house-trained.

Here’s more about Chloe:

She is the most adorable little firecracker. Chloe likes her toys and enjoys car rides. She also loves going for walks and checking out the scenery. This little girl is fast and loves running around in the backyard chasing other dogs. To wind down, she’ll also cuddle up next to you under the blanket and watch TV.

Read more about Chloe on Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

Photos: Petfinder