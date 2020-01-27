ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A Germantown woman pleaded guilty Monday to operating a house of prostitution in Rockville.
Emily Zhang Lawrence, 47, was arrested last summer after a five-month investigation found 18 men admitted to paying for sex acts at Rose’s Spa, which she runs, Montgomery County Police said in August.
Woman Arrested For Running Prostitution Ring Out Of Massage Parlor In Montgomery County
Zhang Lawrence reportedly shut down the massage parlor for a week last April after a client tipped her off about the police investigation, the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office said. Officials in Frederick County prosecuted the case due to a conflict of interest in Montgomery County.
Zhang Lawrence then re-opened the massage parlor and continued running it as a house of prostitution, officials said.
Prosecutors and the defense agree on a one-year suspended sentence and unsupervised probation for Zhang Lawrence when she is sentenced in June. They’re also calling for her to suspend her business license and not open or operate a spa or massage parlor in Maryland.