LOS ANGELES (WJZ) — A University of Maryland alumna made Grammy history Sunday night, becoming the first woman to win the award for best remixed recording.

Producer Tracy Young was also the first woman to be nominated in the category.

The 1997 graduate won for her remix of the song “I Rise” originally by Madonna.

Young posted a picture of herself with her new hardware on Instagram Monday, saying she was “tickled pink” to have won.

