LEWISTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Officials in Frederick County are searching for two missing teens who may be in the Lewistown area.
William David Johns, 17, and Shayla Brenee Lewis, 15, were reportedly last seen on foot near Baugher Road in Lewistown, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said. They may still be traveling together on foot.
Johns is six-foot-three, weighs 270 pounds and was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black hoodie. Lewis is five-foot-four, 110 pounds and has blue eyes and black or dark brown hair that could be dyed blonde, officials said. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, jeans and black boots.
Police are searching the area near where the two were last seen; anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 301-600-1046 or 911.