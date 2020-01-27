Hi Everyone!
And now we start the last work and school week of January. But even bigger than the reminder that January has essentially come and gone is this,…we have now seen our normal daytime high rise from 41° to 42°. There is a long way to go before everyone breaks out the board shorts but none the less we have begun the climb out of the coldest part of Winter in the Northern Hemisphere.
Will we get a snowfall or two? Yes! Will the Polar Vortex pay a visit or two? Yes! But facts are facts. And there is more. On the night side, we have seen the normal go up from 24° to 25°. YES!
If you have to deal with a Monday, and given the alternative dealing with another day is not a bad thing. But if we have to face Monday it should, every week, be with good weather news like that.
MB!